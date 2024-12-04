DC visits Havelian to address public issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Wednesday visited Havelian and emphasized the provincial government's commitment to resolving public grievances through open forums.

He highlighted that these forums, initiated across the province, aimed to address citizens' concerns at their doorstep, ensuring accessibility and convenience.

During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the office of Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Lubna Iqbal, and reviewed the provision of revenue services. He also examined the revenue records and held discussions with staff regarding the challenges faced by Tehsil Havelian.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner reaffirmed the government's dedication to addressing public issues at the grassroots level through initiatives that bring governance closer to the people.