DC Visits HavelianTehsil Office, Inspected Revenue Record

Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:15 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghees's has visited Tehsil office Havelian and inspected record of revenue department.

The DC also listened to the complaints of people regarding revenue and issued instructions to the concerned officers for resolving the grievances.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akasha Karan and Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal and other revenue staff were also present on the occasion.

The DC also inspected the revenue records and issued special instructions to the Additional AC mansions to protect the records.

Talking to the media, he reiterated that the district administration would make it possible to resolve the issues of general public on priority at Tehsil level.

