DC Visits Head Muhammad Wala, Inspects Flood Related Arrangements
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 02:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu visited Head Muhammad Wala
breaching point and embankments to inspect arrangements, here on Sunday.
He reviewed the river situation and received a detailed briefing from officials
of relevant departments.
The Deputy Commissioner also visited flood relief camps to check arrangements
for displaced families.
He informed that a flow of 360,000 cusecs had reached Head Trimmu.
“There is a possibility of a dangerous rise in the water level of River Chenab
over the next 36 hours,” Sindhu cautioned.
He added that a decision regarding breaching would be made if water levels
rise to a critical stage.
The DC assured that complete care was being provided to flood-hit people
at relief camps.
“Rescue teams, Pakistan Army, Irrigation Department and other agencies
had set up camps on protective spurs,” he said.
The district administration has also stocked adequate fodder and medicines
for animals, he added.
The Deputy Commissioner appealed to residents of riverine areas to immediately
shift to flood relief camps for their safety.
