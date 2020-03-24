DC visits Head Office of Shah Sachal Sami Foundation

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited Head Office of Shah Sachal Sami Foundation and visited different sections.

Executive Director of the Foundation Lala Arshad Khaskheli briefed Deputy Commissioner about steps taken for safety from Coronavirus, which was appreciated by him.

Addressing on the occasion Deputy Commissioner said that Sindh Government has taken serious steps for prevention of Coronavirus spreading and all of us should also adopt similar serious steps to prevent Corona from further spreading.

He said that services of Shah Sachal Sami in the district are commendable and it ran awareness creating campaign against Corona in the district, which is appreciate.

Lala Arshad Khaskheli said that Foundation formed team comprising 150 volunteers that distributed handbills at railway station and other places and installed penaflex while lady workers visited house to house to inform about prevention against Coronavirus.

They also demonstrated practically about the way hands could be washed.

He said that Shah Sachal Sami Foundation has made plan to conduct survey of people went jobless due to lockdown and distribution of ration among them.

He said that preparation is affot for distribution of ration bags among 3300 families, which would foundation Rs.3.3 million.

Chairman Municipal Committee Muhammad Azeem Mughal, Deputy Director education Razi Khan Jamali and others were present on the occasion.