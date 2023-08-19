DC visits Head Sulemanki, Attari; reviews flood situation in Sutlej river

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :In view of the possible flood situation, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif visited Sutlej River's Head Sulemanki and Attari, on Friday.

On this occasion, the Irrigation authorities gave a detailed briefing to the DC on the recent flood situation.

The DC said that at present there is a high level of flood in Sutlej river. In this regard medical and flood relief camps have been established on emergency basis and the work of transferring people from affected areas to safe places is going on.

The teams of Rescue 1122, Police, Revenue, Livestock and Health Departments are engaged in helping the people, he said and added that Rescue 1122, Livestock, Health Departments' camps have been set up at 9 places in Attari, Puran, Baqir Keymahar and Jamalkot.

He said that base and medical camps have also been set up at Head Sulemanki, adding that rescue posts have been set up at Drazke, Mahloshekhoka, Nama Jandika and Rata. He said rescue teams are present with 20 boats on the river Sutlej at 9 places. He said that more rescue teams have also been called from other districts and along with this, army authorities have been contacted to take their services. Very soon, two companies of Pak Army will help in the evacuation of people along with the district administration in this operation.

He said that people are requested to immediately evacuate from the riverbed to a safe place and cooperate with the district administration and Rescue 1122 in this regard. In case of any emergency, call the central control room number 0449200287 and the helpline of 1122.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif while talking to the media said that about 1 lakh cusecs of water is passing through the Sutlej river at Attari, adding that there are reports of about 2 to 2.5 lakh cusecs of water passing from Head Ganda Singh.

He said that around 150,000 people living in the river area, are being shifted to safe places. "We are doing operations in view of the emergency situation," he said and urged the people to cooperate with the district administration in shifting to safer places.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner has declared an emergency in the district in view of the flood situation in Sutlej River. After the imposition of emergency, the holidays of all government officers and employees have been cancelled.

About 400 people, including women, children and the elderly, have been shifted to safer places in view of the possible flood situation in Sutlej river.