DC visits Health Authority Complex, Sir Sadiq Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Friday visited District Health Authority Bahawalpur office and inspected various departments of the office. He reviewed the sanitation work, staff attendance and other matters.

The DC directed to improve sanitation arrangements and evergreen and shade plants should be planted in the district health complex. The building should be painted and office records should be organized properly, he said and directed that special steps should be taken to provide better health facilities to the people.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Tanveer Shah and District Officer Health Dr. Zeeshan Rauf were also present.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital.

CEO Health Dr. Tanveer Shah was also accompanying him. Deputy Commissioner reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients in the hospital. Medical Superintendent Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Chauhan and AMS Dr. Hamid Khan briefed him about the Hospital. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Ahmed Jappa visited the outdoor department, Paeds Ward, Paeds ICU, Medical Ward, Surgical Ward, and other departments. He also monitored the radiology, pathology and other departments. He checked the attendance of the staff.

He said that doctors and paramedical staff should perform their duties properly and special attention should be paid to the treatment of patients.