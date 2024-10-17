Open Menu

DC Visits Health Authority Office

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the office of the Chief Executive of the District Health Authority Bahawalpur.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Aamir Bashir briefed him on health facilities and various health programmes. The DC said that in accordance with the directives of the Punjab government, better healthcare facilities should be ensured for people at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and health centres. He emphasized that children should receive vaccinations on time and that relevant officers should monitor all activities. He also mentioned that improvements should be made in anti-dengue activities.

Furthermore, he urged that vaccination for children who missed during the catch-up activity should be ensured.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that ongoing development schemes at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and rural and basic health centers should be completed to a high standard.

Earlier, the CEO health gave a briefing on the health facilities and various health campaigns ongoing in the district. The deputy commissioner inspected different sections of the CEO Health office, the EPI store, and the district medicine store. DHO Health Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Channar, DHO HRM Dr. Zeeshan Rauf, District Coordinator IRMNCH Dr. Fawad Anwar, and other relevant officials were also present.

