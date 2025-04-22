DC Visits Health Care Center To Review Ongoing Polio Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, on Tuesday continued his supervision of the ongoing seven-day National Anti-Polio Campaign for the second consecutive day and paid surprise visits to the Mother and Child Healthcare Center and various other areas of the district to assess the performance of polio teams.
During his visits, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the records of polio teams, checked the finger markings of vaccinated children and inspected the signs marked on houses.
Speaking to the polio workers, the DC emphasized the importance of eradicating the polio virus, calling it a serious threat to the future generation. He stressed that no child should be left without receiving the polio vaccine. He said that the district administration has taken all possible measures to ensure the success of the campaign. The Deputy Commissioner also appealed parents to support the district administration in this national cause by ensuring their children receive the polio drops.
Recent Stories
Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Elderly man rescued from well3 minutes ago
-
DC visits Health Care Center to review ongoing polio campaign3 minutes ago
-
SSP for fool proof security arrangements for ongoing anti polio campaign3 minutes ago
-
48 couples tie knot in mass marriage ceremony13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will nerve leave Kashmiris in their just struggle for self determination: Minister22 minutes ago
-
Two cops gunned down22 minutes ago
-
Government establishes National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA); FIA Cyber Wing Dissolved22 minutes ago
-
ICT admin continues anti-encroachment drive22 minutes ago
-
NUML spring festival kicks off in a vibrant celebration of colors, culture, and unity23 minutes ago
-
DEOC issues heatwave advisory, directs emergency measures33 minutes ago
-
PEC approves formation of Young Engineers National Forum to empower future engineering leaders33 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye48 minutes ago