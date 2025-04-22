Open Menu

DC Visits Health Care Center To Review Ongoing Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, on Tuesday continued his supervision of the ongoing seven-day National Anti-Polio Campaign for the second consecutive day and paid surprise visits to the Mother and Child Healthcare Center and various other areas of the district to assess the performance of polio teams.

During his visits, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the records of polio teams, checked the finger markings of vaccinated children and inspected the signs marked on houses.

Speaking to the polio workers, the DC emphasized the importance of eradicating the polio virus, calling it a serious threat to the future generation. He stressed that no child should be left without receiving the polio vaccine. He said that the district administration has taken all possible measures to ensure the success of the campaign. The Deputy Commissioner also appealed parents to support the district administration in this national cause by ensuring their children receive the polio drops.

More Stories From Pakistan