Open Menu

DC Visits Health Centre At Sambrial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 04:50 PM

DC visits health centre at Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langriyal visited Sambrial on Friday and inspected Primary Health Centre Sahuwala.

According to details, the DC checked the attendance of staff and reviewed medical facilities being provided at the hospital. Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima was also present.

DC Langriyal also reviewed the overall cleanliness situation in the city, the establishment of parking stands and the campaign to eliminate encroachments.

The deputy commissioner inspected various temporary waste collection points of the city under the solid waste operation outsourced under the Suthra Punjab Programme.

The DC said that along with the routine operation, the bulk waste should also be lifted to make the areas zero waste and in the area where zero waste is achieved, bulk waste should not be allowed to build again.

Recent Stories

Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed ..

Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing g ..

'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'

7 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets

18 minutes ago
 Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide att ..

Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque

39 minutes ago
 MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

52 minutes ago
MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

56 minutes ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

1 hour ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

2 hours ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

2 hours ago
 ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for stude ..

ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students

2 hours ago
 UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable ..

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan