DC Visits Health Centre At Sambrial
Published February 28, 2025
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langriyal visited Sambrial on Friday and inspected Primary Health Centre Sahuwala.
According to details, the DC checked the attendance of staff and reviewed medical facilities being provided at the hospital. Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima was also present.
DC Langriyal also reviewed the overall cleanliness situation in the city, the establishment of parking stands and the campaign to eliminate encroachments.
The deputy commissioner inspected various temporary waste collection points of the city under the solid waste operation outsourced under the Suthra Punjab Programme.
The DC said that along with the routine operation, the bulk waste should also be lifted to make the areas zero waste and in the area where zero waste is achieved, bulk waste should not be allowed to build again.
