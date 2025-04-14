DC visits health clinic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic Mari Sheikh Shajra and the Model Agricultural Mall Bahawalpur.

He reviewed the revamping and development works on the projects. He directed officers to complete the development works to a high standard within the stipulated time frame. The Deputy Director Development and other relevant officers accompanied him.