DC Visits Health, Education Institutions
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 06:49 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain paid a surprise visit to Primary health and educational institutions.
During a visit to BHU Muradpur 24/7, he checked the attendance of the staff and inquired about the medical facilities available to citizens.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar was also present on this occasion.
The DC also visited Government Jamia High school Jammu Road. He directed local officials of the School education Department and heads of schools to improve sanitation before the end of the summer vacation and trim the grass and plants. Later, the DC along with the PHA DG visited green belts of the city and reviewed monsoon planting.
