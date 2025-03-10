DC Visits Health Facilities
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the Rural Health Center Mubarakpur and the Basic Health Unit Ali Kharak in Tehsil Ahamdpur East.
He talked to the patients and reviewed the available medical facilities. The District Health Officer Preventive Services accompanied him.
The Deputy Commissioner checked the staff attendance and medicine stock at the Rural Health Center Mubarakpur. He directed that the medicines provided to patients and the patient register should be maintained in a better manner. He inspected the ongoing revamping work at the Basic Health Unit Ali Kharak in Tehsil Ahamdpur East. He directed officers to complete the development work on time with high quality. He said that development works should be monitored regularly.
Recent Stories
Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare destination: Al Olama
Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader
Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation
UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka
SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation
Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits health facilities3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 137 litre beverages,10kg unhealthy food3 minutes ago
-
Man arrested with 10kg drugs3 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Ramazan stalls3 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident3 minutes ago
-
Two held with illegal weapons3 minutes ago
-
Three injured as bus overturns3 minutes ago
-
Over 60,700 receive Ramzan Nigehban package in DG Khan3 minutes ago
-
Zero-waste operation intensified In Multan3 minutes ago
-
Interviews for constables in progress13 minutes ago
-
Sargodha Rescue 1122 responded to 5,200 emergencies in February13 minutes ago
-
NDF, Iltizam Relief Society distribute food among families13 minutes ago