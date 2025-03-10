DC visits health facilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the Rural Health Center Mubarakpur and the Basic Health Unit Ali Kharak in Tehsil Ahamdpur East.

He talked to the patients and reviewed the available medical facilities. The District Health Officer Preventive Services accompanied him.

The Deputy Commissioner checked the staff attendance and medicine stock at the Rural Health Center Mubarakpur. He directed that the medicines provided to patients and the patient register should be maintained in a better manner. He inspected the ongoing revamping work at the Basic Health Unit Ali Kharak in Tehsil Ahamdpur East. He directed officers to complete the development work on time with high quality. He said that development works should be monitored regularly.