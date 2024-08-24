DC visits health facilities at Ahmadpur East, Uch Sharif

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Ahmadpur East where he went to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

He talked to patients receiving treatment at THQ Ahmadpur East and reviewed medical treatment and facilities being provided to patients. He also visited the emergency department to assess the medical services available there.

Later, he inspected the routes for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in Ahmadpur East. During this inspection, he evaluated cleanliness and other arrangements along the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) procession routes. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur and Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Dr. Fayyaz Ali Jattala accompanied him.

Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Assistant Commissioner’s office in Tehsil Ahmadpur East and inspected various sections of the office.

He also checked the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" programme counter, established in the Assistant Commissioner's office. The DC interacted with the staff at the counter and reviewed the registration process. Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Municipal Committee Ahmadpur East, meeting with the residents to understand their issues. He assured that the restoration work for the sewage system in Ahmadpur East would commence soon.

DC Zaheer Anwar Jappa later visited Uch Sharif. He inspected the dialysis centre, established at the Rural Health Center in Uch Sharif and talked to the patients receiving treatment. Additionally, he checked various departments within the Rural Health Center Uch Sharif and reviewed the stock of medications. The Deputy Commissioner also checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff.