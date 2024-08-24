DC Visits Health Facilities At Ahmadpur East, Uch Sharif
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Ahmadpur East where he went to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
He talked to patients receiving treatment at THQ Ahmadpur East and reviewed medical treatment and facilities being provided to patients. He also visited the emergency department to assess the medical services available there.
Later, he inspected the routes for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in Ahmadpur East. During this inspection, he evaluated cleanliness and other arrangements along the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) procession routes. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur and Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Dr. Fayyaz Ali Jattala accompanied him.
Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Assistant Commissioner’s office in Tehsil Ahmadpur East and inspected various sections of the office.
He also checked the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" programme counter, established in the Assistant Commissioner's office. The DC interacted with the staff at the counter and reviewed the registration process. Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Municipal Committee Ahmadpur East, meeting with the residents to understand their issues. He assured that the restoration work for the sewage system in Ahmadpur East would commence soon.
DC Zaheer Anwar Jappa later visited Uch Sharif. He inspected the dialysis centre, established at the Rural Health Center in Uch Sharif and talked to the patients receiving treatment. Additionally, he checked various departments within the Rural Health Center Uch Sharif and reviewed the stock of medications. The Deputy Commissioner also checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum procession concludes peacefully in ICT15 minutes ago
-
DC visits routes of Chehlum processions25 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die1 hour ago
-
Six gamblers held during raid3 hours ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident3 hours ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession3 hours ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine3 hours ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system3 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather3 hours ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure4 hours ago