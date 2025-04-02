Open Menu

DC Visits Health Facilities, Dar-ul-Aman, District Jail On Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 03:10 PM

DC visits health facilities, Dar-ul-Aman, district jail on Eid

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir visited District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital, Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital, district jail and Dar-ul-Aman Lodhran during the Eid days.

She was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali, and Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shahzadi, along with other officials.

She distributed Eid gifts and sweets among patients, their attendants, and the medical staff at hospitals. She also inspected various hospital departments, including the emergency ward, laboratory, and pharmacy, ensuring that patients were receiving adequate medical care.

Additionally, she reviewed the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff as per the duty roster and instructed the hospital administration to enhance cleanliness standards.

At Dar-ul-Aman Lodhran, the DC shared the joy of Eid with the resident women by distributing Eid gifts and spending time with them. Deputy Director Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Nazia Sharif was also present.

Furthermore, Dr Lubna Nazir visited District Jail Lodhran, where she met inmates and distributed Eid gifts and sweets among them.

