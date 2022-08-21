UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

DC visits Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh on Sunday visited Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital and reviewed its performance.

He held a detailed meeting with the hospital management and directed them to improve medical facilities for patients especially newborns.

He also visited neonatal ward and checked the available facilities.

Medical Superintendent Hafiz Mukhtar Ahmad Randhawa briefed the DC about administrative and financial matters of the hospital and said the hospital was also providing facilities of blood storage & component room, blood screening, dengue test, blood grouping & cross matchingin addition to quality treatment facilities to the patients.

Members of the hospital management committee were also present on the occasion.

