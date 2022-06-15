DC visits Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassemia center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi on Wednesday visited the Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassemia center and distributed honorary shields to blood collectors for the patients.

The DC inquired after the health of children during the visit and expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the patients.

ADCG Talha Zubair was also present on the occasion.