DC Visits HM Khawaja Library
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 10:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind paid a surprise visit to HM Khawaja Library and Museum and expressed his displeasure over the poor cleanliness and lack of proper arrangement of lighting in the library.
He directed the concern officials that the cleanliness situation in the library should be improved within three days and immediately energy savers should be installed for lighting in the library and better facilities should be provided to the visiting students and citizens.
The DC said that the visit would be repeated after three days and lapses would not be tolerated. On the occasion the Deputy Commissioner also asked questions from the visiting students.
On the occasion, in-charge Shahid Soomro informed the DC about the ongoing educational activities in the library. District education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti was also present.
Recent Stories
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Opposition unable to lead protest movement against government: Gabol25 seconds ago
-
Kashmiri leader denounces Indian Rail Project as "Environmental Disaster"28 seconds ago
-
Meeting reviews security plan of passengers on national highways38 seconds ago
-
Commissioner for effective measures to prevent overpricing, ensure quality46 seconds ago
-
Farmers decry government's wheat buying from traders10 minutes ago
-
Opposition welcomes int’l investors’ delegation, demands equal distribution of dividends to loca ..11 minutes ago
-
Governor for taking bold decision to develop universities of Balochistan11 minutes ago
-
Abdul Aleem Khan visits Chinese Embassy, condoled Engineers' incident11 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program11 minutes ago
-
Increased urea prices depriving farmers of right to livelihood: Shakir Awan21 minutes ago
-
AJK PM pays tributes to veteran journalist Zia Shahid30 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt taking measures to provide relief to rain-affected people31 minutes ago