DC Visits HM Khawaja Library

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 10:20 PM

DC visits HM Khawaja library

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind paid a surprise visit to HM Khawaja Library and Museum and expressed his displeasure over the poor cleanliness and lack of proper arrangement of lighting in the library.

He directed the concern officials that the cleanliness situation in the library should be improved within three days and immediately energy savers should be installed for lighting in the library and better facilities should be provided to the visiting students and citizens.

The DC said that the visit would be repeated after three days and lapses would not be tolerated. On the occasion the Deputy Commissioner also asked questions from the visiting students.

On the occasion, in-charge Shahid Soomro informed the DC about the ongoing educational activities in the library. District education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti was also present.

