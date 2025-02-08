DC visits hospital

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital to inspect development work at the Emergency Trauma Center and Nursing school.

He reviewed the progress, met patients, and directed officials to ensure quality medical facilities.

Authorities briefed him that 50 percent of the project has been completed.

Deputy Director Development Jahangir Shabir Butt was also present. The DC stressed timely completion of the project to provide modern facilities for nursing students