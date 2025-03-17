DC visits hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited the Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.

He visited the patients undergoing treatment and reviewed the medical facilities provided to them.

He checked the attendance of the staff in the hospital.

He said that the provision of quality medical facilities in the hospital is the top priority of the Punjab government. "Patients in the OPD are provided with medical examination facilities under the queue management system, while instead of recommending the shifting of patients to other districts including Lahore without any reason, most of the patients are being treated at the headquarters hospital," he added.

He said that various laboratory tests including availability of medicines and operations are also being conducted at the hospital lab.