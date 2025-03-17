DC Visits Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited the Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.
He visited the patients undergoing treatment and reviewed the medical facilities provided to them.
He checked the attendance of the staff in the hospital.
He said that the provision of quality medical facilities in the hospital is the top priority of the Punjab government. "Patients in the OPD are provided with medical examination facilities under the queue management system, while instead of recommending the shifting of patients to other districts including Lahore without any reason, most of the patients are being treated at the headquarters hospital," he added.
He said that various laboratory tests including availability of medicines and operations are also being conducted at the hospital lab.
Recent Stories
Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..
Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman
No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin
Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..
SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..
DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety
Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shafqat Shah condemns Terrorist Attack on Security Forces Convoy6 minutes ago
-
DC visits hospital6 minutes ago
-
Debt policy, fiscal policy statements, performance monitoring report laid in NA6 minutes ago
-
Transporters overcharging passengers to face fines, legal action, possible closures: Sharjeel6 minutes ago
-
India's anti-Pakistan narrative vitiates bilateral environment, impedes peace, cooperation: FO spox6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin crack downs on price gouging continues6 minutes ago
-
PM calls for concerted efforts to eliminate Hepatitis C from Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Police takes father, grandpa into custody after girl’s death6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews security6 minutes ago
-
Security conference held to review law and order ahead of Eid6 minutes ago
-
NA refers two bills to committees16 minutes ago
-
NA passes two resolutions to extend ordinances16 minutes ago