DC Visits Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, and District Police Officer Mustansar Ata Bajwa visited Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital to review emergency preparedness and medical facilities.
During the visit, they inspected the trauma center, emergency department, wards, and other key units of the hospital.
They interacted with patients and their attendants to inquire about the quality of medical care being provided. In light of potential wartime emergencies, the DC and DPO examined the availability of beds, medicines, and essential medical supplies.
Medical Superintendent Dr. Ayaz Nasir briefed them on the hospital’s readiness, stating that the trauma center is on high alert and staff are fully prepared for any emergency situation.
DC Safdar Virk also appreciated the dedication and patriotism of doctors and paramedical staff, emphasizing the need for all departments to work in close coordination and with responsibility to effectively tackle any emerging challenges.
Recent Stories
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five injured on road6 minutes ago
-
KMU-IPDM organize successful dental awareness camp6 minutes ago
-
Food,water bowls placed in parks for birds6 minutes ago
-
District Coordination Committee Meeting Held in Sanghar16 minutes ago
-
Site visited for safe city project in Gomal, Jandola Tehsil16 minutes ago
-
Elderly man’s body found near water channel26 minutes ago
-
Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free examination, surgeries at camps26 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 190 emergencies last week26 minutes ago
-
Students celebrate defence' victory against enemy aggression36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's missile attacks forced India to bow down : Makhdoom Saeed36 minutes ago
-
Historic unity across fronts: military, public, media, institutions stand as one36 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of martyr cops of Chamkani suicide attack offered36 minutes ago