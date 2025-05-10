Open Menu

DC Visits Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, and District Police Officer Mustansar Ata Bajwa visited Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital to review emergency preparedness and medical facilities.

During the visit, they inspected the trauma center, emergency department, wards, and other key units of the hospital.

They interacted with patients and their attendants to inquire about the quality of medical care being provided. In light of potential wartime emergencies, the DC and DPO examined the availability of beds, medicines, and essential medical supplies.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Ayaz Nasir briefed them on the hospital’s readiness, stating that the trauma center is on high alert and staff are fully prepared for any emergency situation.

DC Safdar Virk also appreciated the dedication and patriotism of doctors and paramedical staff, emphasizing the need for all departments to work in close coordination and with responsibility to effectively tackle any emerging challenges.

