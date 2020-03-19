DC visits hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir welcomed the decision to allocate a floor, 47 isolation rooms, and three rooms with ventilators to treat coronavirus patients at islam Medical College here.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Islam Medical College while Chief Executive Hospital Chaudhry Muhammad Islam, Principal Brig (retd) Dr Afzal Naz, MS Colonel (retd) Dr Zafar Shah,Assistant Commissioner Javeria Maqbool Randhawa, CEO Health Asghar Ali and DHO Dr Afzal Bhalli were also present.

The DC said that the private and government sector should work together to cope with the coronavirus.