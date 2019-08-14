UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Hospital, Distributes Sweets, Fruits Among Patients

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 10:10 PM

DC visits hospital, distributes sweets, fruits among patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi visited the Allied Hospital on Independence Day and distributed sweets and fruits among the patients in different wards.

He greeted the patients on Independence Day and prayed for their early recovery.

MS Dr. Khurram Altaf, AMS Dr. Akram Cheema, DD Social Welfare Khalid Bashir, Medical Social Officer Ambreen Iqbal, Sanaullah and others were also present.

