DC visits hospital, inspects inspected facilities being providing

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Friday has visited Civil Hospotal and inspected facilities being providing to masses.

District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Jameel Ahmed Mahar and Medical Superintendent district Headquarters Hospital Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

He inspected the Emergency Department, Outdoor Patients Department, Pathological Lab and other sections and also checked the stock of medicines.

He said that doctors and paramedical staff should provide better medical facilities to the patients. He also inspected the sanitation and cleanliness arrangements of the hospital.