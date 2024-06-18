Open Menu

DC Visits Hospital, Inspects Treatment Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2024 | 09:20 PM

DC visits hospital, inspects treatment facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital, Haseeb Shaheed Colony, and checked availability of treatment facilities there.

The DC went to the Medical Emergency Services block and inspected the provision of medicines and treatment facilities.

He directed the hospital administration to improve their performance as the government wanted to provide maximum relief to the masses and for this purposes billions of rupees were being spent.

He also interacted with patients and their attendants and inquired them about the availability of medical treatment in the hospital.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

2 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

3 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

3 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

3 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan