DC visits hospital, inspects treatment facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital, Haseeb Shaheed Colony, and checked availability of treatment facilities there.

The DC went to the Medical Emergency Services block and inspected the provision of medicines and treatment facilities.

He directed the hospital administration to improve their performance as the government wanted to provide maximum relief to the masses and for this purposes billions of rupees were being spent.

He also interacted with patients and their attendants and inquired them about the availability of medical treatment in the hospital.