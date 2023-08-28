Open Menu

DC Visits Hospital, Orders Quality Treatment To Patients

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayar Sheikh has stressed the need for focusing on provision of the best treatment facilities and proper care of patients at the government hospitals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayar Sheikh has stressed the need for focusing on provision of the best treatment facilities and proper care of patients at the government hospitals.

During a surprise visit to Government General Hospital, Samanabad, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital, Haseeb Shaheed Colony and THQ Hospital here on Monday, he said benefits of measures being taken by the caretaker Punjab government in the health sector should reached people.

He visited different wards of the hospitals and met patients. He said the government was taking measures to provide modern medical as well as diagnostic facilities in hospital. He directed the management of all hospitals to take care of the medical instruments in the hospitals and all patients should have access to the facility of diagnosis without any discrimination.

He was also given a briefing on up-gradation of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital.

