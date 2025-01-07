DC Visits Hospital, Reviews Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq paid a surprise visit to Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital in Bahawalpur.
He toured the hospital's outpatient department, pathology lab, and pharmacy. He reviewed the facilities provided to patients in the outpatient department.
He also assessed the stock of medications and the facilities available for pathological testing and inspected cleanliness and landscaping. The Assistant Commissioner of Bahawalpur City and the Medical Superintendent of Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital were present on this occasion. The DC directed the doctors and paramedics to provide best possible healthcare facilities to patients and keep the hospital clean and green.
Recent Stories
AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 dates, venues announced
Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip
China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 mln in 2024
Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees
Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz
Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Ishaq Dar reviews preparations for International Conference on Girls Education47 seconds ago
-
Mother of APP staffer dies52 seconds ago
-
Youth Directorate engages 2,500 youth in various training programs in six months55 seconds ago
-
Tank police launch awareness campaign to combat cyber crime1 minute ago
-
DC visits hospital, reviews facilities1 minute ago
-
2.4 million cases pending in national judicial system; 57347 in SCP11 minutes ago
-
VC urges for collaboration to secure institution's bright future11 minutes ago
-
Students urged to learn from Quaid-e-Azam's life11 minutes ago
-
SCBAP stands with parliament, independence of judiciary, says President Mian Atta11 minutes ago
-
Health Department Gilgit-Baltistan announces major transfers of officers20 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 19 criminals21 minutes ago
-
426th annual urs of Miyan Adam Muhammad Shah Kalhoro to be held in Sukkur21 minutes ago