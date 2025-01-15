DC Visits Hospital, School, Stadium, Park In Khairpur Tamewali
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Tehsil Khairpur Tamewali and reviewed the revamping work at the Basic Health Unit Basti Rana Iqbal Khairpur Tamewali.
Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali, Deputy Director Development, Executive Engineer Buildings, and District Health Officer accompanied him. The DC inspected the quality of development work and instructed that the revamping should be completed on time. He also visited the stadium in Khairpur Tamewali to assess the sports facilities provided and reviewed the cleanliness and landscaping at the stadium.
The deputy commissioner also inspected the cleanliness and landscaping work at Jinnah Park Khairpur Tamewali.
Meanwhile, DC Dr. Farhan Farooq also visited Government High school Asrani and Government Girls English Medium High School Khairpur Tamiwali.
He went to the classrooms and reviewed the teaching and learning processes. He inspected the cleanliness, maintenance of the grounds, and landscaping work at the schools.
Later, the deputy commissioner examined the construction work of the paved road from Adda Sabeel to Sitara Wala Chowk Asrani Khairpur Tamewali. He instructed the relevant officials to ensure the timely completion of the road construction work.
The DC also visited the Rural Health Center Dera Bakha and assessed the medical facilities available for patients. He toured various departments of the Rural Health Centre, checked the stock of medicines, and monitored the attendance of the staff. He also inspected the cleanliness and landscaping work at the Rural Health Center Dera Bakha.
