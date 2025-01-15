Open Menu

DC Visits Hospital, School, Stadium, Park In Khairpur Tamewali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 04:30 PM

DC visits hospital, school, stadium, park in Khairpur Tamewali

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Tehsil Khairpur Tamewali and reviewed the revamping work at the Basic Health Unit Basti Rana Iqbal Khairpur Tamewali.

Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali, Deputy Director Development, Executive Engineer Buildings, and District Health Officer accompanied him. The DC inspected the quality of development work and instructed that the revamping should be completed on time. He also visited the stadium in Khairpur Tamewali to assess the sports facilities provided and reviewed the cleanliness and landscaping at the stadium.

The deputy commissioner also inspected the cleanliness and landscaping work at Jinnah Park Khairpur Tamewali.

Meanwhile, DC Dr. Farhan Farooq also visited Government High school Asrani and Government Girls English Medium High School Khairpur Tamiwali.

He went to the classrooms and reviewed the teaching and learning processes. He inspected the cleanliness, maintenance of the grounds, and landscaping work at the schools.

Later, the deputy commissioner examined the construction work of the paved road from Adda Sabeel to Sitara Wala Chowk Asrani Khairpur Tamewali. He instructed the relevant officials to ensure the timely completion of the road construction work.

The DC also visited the Rural Health Center Dera Bakha and assessed the medical facilities available for patients. He toured various departments of the Rural Health Centre, checked the stock of medicines, and monitored the attendance of the staff. He also inspected the cleanliness and landscaping work at the Rural Health Center Dera Bakha.

Related Topics

Sports Road Bahawalpur Khairpur Khairpur Tamewali From Government

Recent Stories

Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operatio ..

Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 2035

2 minutes ago
 European Commission unveils action plan to protect ..

European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattac ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack

Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack

3 minutes ago
 Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

3 minutes ago
 UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahy ..

UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

3 minutes ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank

Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank

4 minutes ago
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism ..

Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 2024

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightf ..

Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 2024

4 minutes ago
 China enhances food security with advanced agricul ..

China enhances food security with advanced agricultural science

4 minutes ago
 Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 202 ..

Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 2024

4 minutes ago
 NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cab ..

NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region

4 minutes ago
 France’s Macron to visit Lebanon Friday

France’s Macron to visit Lebanon Friday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan