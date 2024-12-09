DC Visits Hospital Site
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that the Punjab government’s mega project for maternal and child healthcare was nearing completion.
Around 80% of the work on the Mother and Childcare Hospital, being constructed at a cost of Rs. 8 billion, has been finalized. He expressed these views during a surprise visit to the hospital site on Monday.
During the visit, XEN Buildings Muhammad Haider and Deputy Director Development Muhammad Irfan briefed him on the project’s progress.
The DC said the hospital, comprising 200 beds, includes eight gynecology operation theaters. The six-storey mega hospital is expected to be fully operational by June 2025. Muhammad Ali Bukhari emphasized that the Punjab government was placing special focus on reforms in the healthcare sector. He directed the Buildings Department to expedite and complete the project without delay.
