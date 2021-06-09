DC visits hospital to inspect facilities

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kotli Sattian and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients.

He interacted with the patients admitted at the hospital and directed the officials to provide the maximum possible facilities to the patients reaching hospitals.

The DC also asked the administration of the hospital to follow standard operating procedures regarding the COVID-19 virus including maintaining social distancing, use of masks and using hand sanitiser.

Amir also checked the attendance register and medicine record at the hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

