DC Visits Hospital To Review Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM

DC visits hospital to review facilities

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Safdar Hussain Virk visited Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital (ABSTH) and inspected various departments, including wards, outpatient department (OPD), emergency services, and the Hepatitis Control Program unit.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner met with patients, listened to their concerns, and inquired about the healthcare services being provided. He thoroughly examined the cleanliness of the wards, availability of medicines, staff attendance, and the overall quality of medical services. The Deputy Commissioner issued instructions to ensure the availability of free medicines and essential healthcare facilities for the patients.Medical Superintendent Dr. Ayaz Nasir, Assistant Medical Superintendent Dr.

Naeem Khawar, and a representative of the Anjuman-e-Bahbood-e-Marezaan, Khadam Ali Khadam, were also present during the visit. Dr. Ayaz Nasir briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the hospital's performance, patient admissions, treatment statistics, OPD figures, activities of the Hepatitis Control Program, and the availability of medicines.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the provision of quality healthcare services is the vision of Punjab’s Chief Minister, and the district administration is taking all necessary steps to ensure its implementation. He noted that ABSTH is the largest healthcare facility in Gujrat, and its performance is being continuously monitored to provide the best possible treatment to patients.

