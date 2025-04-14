DC Visits Hospital To Review Facilities
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Safdar Hussain Virk visited Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital (ABSTH) and inspected various departments, including wards, outpatient department (OPD), emergency services, and the Hepatitis Control Program unit.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner met with patients, listened to their concerns, and inquired about the healthcare services being provided. He thoroughly examined the cleanliness of the wards, availability of medicines, staff attendance, and the overall quality of medical services. The Deputy Commissioner issued instructions to ensure the availability of free medicines and essential healthcare facilities for the patients.Medical Superintendent Dr. Ayaz Nasir, Assistant Medical Superintendent Dr.
Naeem Khawar, and a representative of the Anjuman-e-Bahbood-e-Marezaan, Khadam Ali Khadam, were also present during the visit. Dr. Ayaz Nasir briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the hospital's performance, patient admissions, treatment statistics, OPD figures, activities of the Hepatitis Control Program, and the availability of medicines.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the provision of quality healthcare services is the vision of Punjab’s Chief Minister, and the district administration is taking all necessary steps to ensure its implementation. He noted that ABSTH is the largest healthcare facility in Gujrat, and its performance is being continuously monitored to provide the best possible treatment to patients.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid5 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela5 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges5 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation5 hours ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident5 hours ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD5 hours ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree6 hours ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project6 hours ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM6 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements6 hours ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed6 hours ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain6 hours ago