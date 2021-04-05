UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Hospital Trauma Centre

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

DC visits hospital trauma centre

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited the trauma center of Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital on Monday.

He inspected cleanliness, medical facilities and repair and extension process of the center and issued instructions to Medical superintendent (MS) Dr Javed Munir about improvement in facilities being provided to patients there.

The DC said the Primary responsibility of DHQ Hospital was to ensure provision of quality medical treatment and first aid to patients and the injured brought to the emergency section.

More Stories From Pakistan

