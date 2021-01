DC visits hospital,checks cleanliness

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar has paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Sukkur on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar has paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Sukkur on Wednesday.

During his visit he checked cleanliness situation in different wards, toilets, hospital's premises and lighting arrangements.

The DC also inquired from attendants and patients about the availability of medicines where many of them complained about non-provision of medicines.