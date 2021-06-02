UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Hospitals In Dera Bakha, Lal Sohanra

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

DC visits hospitals in Dera Bakha, Lal Sohanra

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Rural Health Centres at Dera Bakha and Lal Sohanra near here.

He visited various sections of the hospitals and checked the stocks of medicines at the hospitals.

He also inspected coronavirus vaccination centres.

He directed the hospital administration to make polio vaccination campaign successful which will begin from June 7.

