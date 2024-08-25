Open Menu

DC Visits Hospitals, Reviews Facilities

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir visited Red Crescent (Hilal-e-Ahmar) Hospital and Children Hospital Jhang Road and reviewed availability of treatment facilities.

He also went to various wards of the hospitals and examined the working condition of the hospital machinery besides checking cleanliness and sanitary condition.

He also interacted with attendants of the patients and inquired about the provision of treatment facilities. The DC said that number of beds in Children Hospital is being increased on a war-footing to accommodate the maximum number of patients.

He also planted a sapling in the Children Hospital to kick off a tree planting drive in the hospital.

