DC Visits Hospitals, Reviews Facilities
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir visited Red Crescent (Hilal-e-Ahmar) Hospital and Children Hospital Jhang Road and reviewed availability of treatment facilities.
He also went to various wards of the hospitals and examined the working condition of the hospital machinery besides checking cleanliness and sanitary condition.
He also interacted with attendants of the patients and inquired about the provision of treatment facilities. The DC said that number of beds in Children Hospital is being increased on a war-footing to accommodate the maximum number of patients.
He also planted a sapling in the Children Hospital to kick off a tree planting drive in the hospital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 factory workers injured in fire30 seconds ago
-
Ultrasound machine, 1700 injections donated to Allied-II Hospital32 seconds ago
-
Boiler sealed over pollution35 seconds ago
-
More rains forecast in Punjab till 29th10 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Faraz remembered10 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab happy on safe recovery of cop10 minutes ago
-
Amateur astronomer initiates cosmos, astronomical exploration for children, general public in Pindi11 minutes ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan hosts literary session on Shah Abdul latif Bhitai11 minutes ago
-
Price control task force chairperson inspects markets21 minutes ago
-
Global importers demand climate reporting compliance by 2026 : PFC CEO21 minutes ago
-
2 motorcyclists hit to death21 minutes ago
-
Famous Urdu fiction writer A Hameed remembered30 minutes ago