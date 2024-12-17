DC visits hospitals, reviews Polio Campaign , development projects

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri visited Jamshoro, Taluka Hospital Manjhand, and Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital Sehwan on the second day of the anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri visited Jamshoro, Taluka Hospital Manjhand, and Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital Sehwan on the second day of the anti-polio campaign.

DC Jamshoro inspected the polio campaign and instructed polio workers to ensure that no child is deprived of polio drops, emphasizing that polio is a contagious disease. Director Syed Abdullah Shah Institute Of Medical Sciences Sehwan (SAIMS) Dr Moin Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Waqas Malook, Staff Officer Mazhar Panhwer and other relevant officers accompanied him during the visit.

DC Jamshoro appreciated the efforts of the Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital administration during his visit to the emergency ward, general OPD and other departments.

Later, DC Jamshoro chaired a meeting with concerned officers to discuss development projects in Taluka Sehwan. He directed the officers to complete pending schemes on time and submit a report on the challenges faced within a week.

DC Jamshoro also visited the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, offered Fateha, laid Chadar on Mazar and inspected the cleanliness and security of the control room.

APP/nsm