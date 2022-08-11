DC visits hospitals to review medical facilities after rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Adnan Rashid on Thursday visited the government hospitals of Matiari district on the instructions of Provincial Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mehboobul Zaman and reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients after the rains.

The DC also issued directives to ensure provision of all possible medical facilities to people affected by gastro and other diseases after the rains.

Adnan Rashid also inspected taluka hospitals of Hala, Saeedabad and Matiari and visited Primary school Muslim Anjuman and RO plant in Hala.

He also expressed anger over lack of drainage of rainwater from Bhit Shah and some other areas.

He warned that strict action will be taken according to law against officers who were found negligent in public service duties.

On this occasion, the concerned assistant commissioners, officers of municipal and other departments were also accompanying him.