DC Visits Imam Barghas, Routes Of Mourning Processions

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Manzoor Chandio on Tuesday visited various Imam Barghas and routes of Muharram-ul-Harram processions in the city

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 )

SSP Larkana Imran Qureshia, Administrator Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) and officers of various other departments were present on the occasion. The deputy commissioner urged th ulema to come-forward to promote harmony and tolerance in the society.

He asked the people to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to avoid untoward incidents during the Muharram-ul-Harram .

He directed the Municipal officials to ensure cleanliness and lighting, road patch work on the routes of Muharram-ul-Harram processions and all out efforts should be made to facilitate the Azadars during the days.

He also directed the concerned government departments included SEPCO , Health, Sui Gas, Telephone, Civil Defence and others departments to realize their responsibilities and play their role in that regard.

