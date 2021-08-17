DC visits imam barghas, routes of mourning processions

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Manzoor Chandio on Tuesday visited various Imam Barghas and routes of Muharram-ul-Harram processions in the city

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Manzoor Chandio on Tuesday visited various Imam Barghas and routes of Muharram-ul-Harram processions in the city.

SSP Larkana Imran Qureshia, Administrator Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) and officers of various other departments were present on the occasion. The deputy commissioner urged th ulema to come-forward to promote harmony and tolerance in the society.

He asked the people to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to avoid untoward incidents during the Muharram-ul-Harram .

He directed the Municipal officials to ensure cleanliness and lighting, road patch work on the routes of Muharram-ul-Harram processions and all out efforts should be made to facilitate the Azadars during the days.

He also directed the concerned government departments included SEPCO , Health, Sui Gas, Telephone, Civil Defence and others departments to realize their responsibilities and play their role in that regard.