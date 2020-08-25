UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Imambargah To Review Security Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:32 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar Ul Haq on Tuesday visited imambargah Qasr e Abu Talib in Mughalabad area and checked security arrangements for the Muharram.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa also accompanied the DC during the visit.

Talking to the administration of the Imambargah ,the DC said that all the available resources were being utilized to ensure peaceful environment during Muharram.

He asked the administration of the Imambargtah to ensure the timing and route of the procession and Majalis and make arrangements for the safety of mourners at the entry points of Majalis from COVID-19.

On the occasion, the Imambargah elders assured the DC ,that they always cooperated with the administration and more steps would be taken to maintain law and order during Muharram.

