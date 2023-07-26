DC visits Imambargahs

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan on Wednesday visited Markazi Imambargah Mistri Muhammad Abdullah, Imambargah Adda Pasrurian and Imambargah Sialkot Cantt.

Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar and Convener District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Cheema were also present.

The deputy commissioner reviewed security, cleanliness, lighting and other arrangements.

He also met with organizers and expressed his determination that thegovernment would provide all possible facilities to participants of Muharram processions.