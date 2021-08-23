DC visits Imtiaz Mega Store to check prices of commodities

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited Imtiaz Mega Store on Sheikhupura Road and checked the availability and prices of daily use items at Insaf Sasti Shop.

He also inquired from the customers about the quality of daily use items on government fixed rates and directed the store management to ensure availability of all items at Insaf Sasti Shop.

He also directed the assistant commissioners to inspect mega-marts and check the shops to ensure sale of essential commodities at government rates.

He asked the management of Mega Marts to display rate list at conspicuous place in Insaf Sasti shops and refrain from overcharging or selling substandard items.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner also visited residence of ptv correspondent Hafiz Muhammad Ali Abid and condoled with him over sad demise of his father. He also offered "Fateha" for the departed soul.