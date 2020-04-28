DC visits Islamabad mandi, inspects prices of essential items

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Tuesday visited Islamabad fruit and vegetable Mandi and inspected encroachments, prices supply of essential items and also witnessed observances of social distancing

Talking to APP, he said the progress was good but it was stressed that efforts must be made to enforce social discipline in the Mandi.

Hamza said, the supply of stock is enough and good, adding that the prices would keep on coming down in the next few days.

He said the administration has removed encroachments but as per policy poor hawkers and talk holders must not be disturbed because of their low incomeHe said traffic system in the mandi is better and main roads are open.