DC Visits Islamabad Vegetable, Fruit Mandi To Monitor Auction Process

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Monday visited Islamabad vegetable and fruit mandi early in the morning and personally monitored the auction process.

On the occasion, the Secretary Market Committee was also present.

The DC checked the quality of fruits and vegetables and also spoke to the traders and talked about moderating the prices of fruits and vegetables.

On the occasion, Muhammad Ali said prices of fruits and vegetables in the markets and bazaars would be monitored and no one would be allowed to indulge in profiteering and strict action would be taken against the profiteers.

He said all the magistrates had been mobilized and directed to personally visit the markets and check the prices of food items on daily basis.

Action would also be taken against the price magistrates who would not perform their duties properly, he added.

The DC directed the Secretary Market Committee to take steps to solve the problems of middlemen and traders.

