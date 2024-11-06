Open Menu

DC Visits IUB To Review Under-construction Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DC visits IUB to review under-construction projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq reviewed the under-construction Environment Complex and the State Sciences development projects at The Islamia University Bahawalpur.

He was informed that the estimated cost of constructing the Environment Complex in Bahawalpur had exceeded Rs. 263 million, and so far more than Rs. 146 million had been utilised for the project.

Also, the estimated cost of the State Sciences project was Rs.

260 million, and over Rs. 156 million had been spent on it so far.

Later, the deputy commissioner made a surprise visit to Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and conducted a detailed assessment of various departments including the dengue ward, surgery ward, and medical ward. He also reviewed the medical facilities available in the emergency department, issuance of online slips, and the counters for medicine distribution, directing improvements in service delivery.

