DC Visits Jail, DHQ Hospital, Child Centre

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2024 | 08:20 PM

DC visits jail, DHQ hospital, child centre

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain visited District Jail, DHQ Hospital and Child Protection Bureau on Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Anum Babar, he distributed sweets among male and female prisoners.

He visited patients under treatment during his visit to Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot and distributed sweets among patients and their families in celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The deputy commissioner distributed sweets among children residing in the Child Protection Bureau and reviewed the accommodation, food and other facilities being provided there.

