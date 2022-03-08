DC visits Jam Sahib, expresses annoyance over poor sanitation condition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar took serious notice of bad sanitation conditions, non supply of drinking water, sewerage disposal, encroachments and non availability of basic civic amenities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar took serious notice of bad sanitation conditions, non supply of drinking water, sewerage disposal, encroachments and non availability of basic civic amenities.

During the visit of Jam Sahib town where he collected information from public on these issues. Later talking to the media DC said that instructions are issued to concerned officials to resolve the issues of supply of pure drinking water, disposal of sewerage, removal of encroachments and other civic issues.

He said that the issue of long hours load shedding in Jam Sahib would also be resolved. He said that one additional operator would be posted at the water supply scheme for the prompt supply of drinking water to the general public. On the occasion DC directed Town administration to adopt required steps for provision of municipal services and negligent would face legal action. Assistant Commissioner Daur Abbas Ali Dayo, officials of Public Health and other Departments were also present on the occasion.