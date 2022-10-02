DC visits jam sahib, offered fateha at Sakhi Jaam Dataar

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon on Sunday arrived at Jam Sahib and visited the shrine of Syed Ali Asghar Shah famed as Sakhi Jam Datar and offered Fateha.

Later DC visited different areas of Jam Sahib and the graveyard and he strictly directed the Town administration to dispose off accumulated rain water from different town areas specially from the graveyard.

He also instructed to bring improvement in the sanitation situation, provision of clean drinking water and take all possible steps to resolve other civic issues of the town.

The DC warned that slackness in this regard would not be tolerated.

He instructed the Manager Department of Auqaf to ensure availability of facilities including potable water for visiting pilgrims at the shrine.

Later DC visited different saline drains of the town and instructed for its cleaning and disposal of rainwater.

Administrator Town Committee Daur Shabbir Lashari, Mukhtarkar Daur Muhammad Ali Jamali, Union Council Secretary Muhammad Saleh Zardari, Manager Auqaf Ahmed Ali Brohi and other officials were present on the occasion.