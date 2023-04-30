DC visits Jam Sahib,inspects sanitation situation

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Sunday inspected the sanitation, disposal of water and drainage disposal system during a visit to Jamsahib Town.

DC expressed his annoyance over the poor situation of sanitation and instructed the Town officer directing him to bring improvement in the sanitation condition of the town by cleaning drainage nullahs so that rainwater disposal could be made possible.

He also directed them to take steps to supply of clean drinking water to citizens.

DC instructed to endure disposal of rainwater from graveyards and initiate a killing campaign of pye dogs.

On the occasion, Town Officer Noor Ahmed Zardari briefed DC about problems surfacing in cleaning and water draining and also informed about ongoing development schemes.

He also ensured cooperation in cleaning drainage nullahs. On the other hand, DC also visited Bandhi Town and viewed the water disposal and sanitation situation. DC instructed the Town Officer to improve in sanitation situation and to initiate a pye dog-killing campaign.