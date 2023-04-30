UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Jam Sahib,inspects Sanitation Situation

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2023 | 06:40 PM

DC visits Jam Sahib,inspects sanitation situation

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Sunday inspected the sanitation, disposal of water and drainage disposal system during a visit to Jamsahib Town.

DC expressed his annoyance over the poor situation of sanitation and instructed the Town officer directing him to bring improvement in the sanitation condition of the town by cleaning drainage nullahs so that rainwater disposal could be made possible.

He also directed them to take steps to supply of clean drinking water to citizens.

DC instructed to endure disposal of rainwater from graveyards and initiate a killing campaign of pye dogs.

On the occasion, Town Officer Noor Ahmed Zardari briefed DC about problems surfacing in cleaning and water draining and also informed about ongoing development schemes.

He also ensured cooperation in cleaning drainage nullahs. On the other hand, DC also visited Bandhi Town and viewed the water disposal and sanitation situation. DC instructed the Town Officer to improve in sanitation situation and to initiate a pye dog-killing campaign.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Poor Water Visit Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police reports significant decrease in crime ..

Dubai Police reports significant decrease in crime rates in Q1 2023

47 minutes ago
 DEWA is keen to enhance happiness, positivity, qua ..

DEWA is keen to enhance happiness, positivity, quality of life and flexibility i ..

1 hour ago
 Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersso ..

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in Chi ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber concludes trade missio ..

Dubai International Chamber concludes trade mission to London&#039;s Retail Tech ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; ..

UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; guide to facilitate adoption o ..

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab F ..

UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.