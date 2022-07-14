UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Jan Colony; Reviews Cleanliness Work Of Various Nullahs

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq here on Thursday visited Jan Colony, Tench Bhatta area and reviewed the ongoing cleanliness work of various nullahs

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq here on Thursday visited Jan Colony, Tench Bhatta area and reviewed the ongoing cleanliness work of various nullahs.

Flanked by Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Anisha Hashim, the DC directed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing work of different nullahs at the earliest.

He said that the drains which caused urban flooding in some areas during rains were being cleaned again so that possible flooding risk could be avoided during the next spells of rain.

He urged the citizens not to throw shopping bags, solid waste and garbage in nullahs.

