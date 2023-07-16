DC visits Jaranwala, reviews Muharram arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar visited Jaranwala on Sunday and reviewed arrangements for safety and security of mourning processions and majalis during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haraam.

He checked security of routes of mourning processions through maps and charts and directed the law enforcing departments to improve their security arrangements well before time.

He said that foolproof security would be provided to the participants of mourning processions and Muharram majalis and no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

Later, the DC also visited downtown area around Clock Tower and held a meeting with traders and businessmen of eight bazaars.

He informed them about security arrangements and appealed them for cooperation during processions of Ashura Muharram-ul-Haraam.

He also appealed them to shut their shops and business activities when participants of the mourning procession entered in downtown areas so that miscreants could not succeed in their nefarious designs.

City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal and others were also present in the meeting.

Later, the DC and CPO also met with organizers of mourning processions and Muharram majalis and directed them to improve security of their events accordingly.