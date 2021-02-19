UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Jaranwala, Seals Three Illegal Weighing Bridges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

DC visits Jaranwala, seals three illegal weighing bridges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has paid a surprise visit to Jaranwala Tehsil and sealed three illegal weighing bridges at Chak No.63-GB and Chak No.64-GB during inspection of sugarcane crushing season.

He also checked the facilities being provided to farmers at sugarcane purchase centers and said that no relax would be made to those who exploited the farmers.

He said that monitoring would continue till the end of sugarcane crushing season, adding that legal action would be taken against those who will be found in short-measuring.

Meanwhile, he checked the GM Brick Kiln in Chak No.109-GB and got a case registered against the kiln owner on charge of running brick kiln without zigzag technology.

He also directed the Environment Department to register a case against those accused who were found involved in burning residues of crops in Chak No.109-GB.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners and Environment Department to check the kilns daily and submit reports regularly.

